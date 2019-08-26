SRINAGAR — Amid a strict military curfew and communication blockade, the first signs of Kashmir's refusal to accept India's recent decision to remove its constitutional autonomy came from a small suburb outside the Srinagar city on August 9. A large procession of people outside the mosque of Jenab Sahib in Soura neighbourhood was met with tear gas shelling and gunfire, injuring several dozen people.

Ever since, the people of Jenab Sahib have been on a round-the-clock vigil, dispatching dozens of young men to guard the neighbourhood frontiers and keep the Indian police and paramilitary forces at bay.

The entrance has been blocked by tree logs, tin sheets, metal planks, piles of broken bricks and whatever comes in useful to block the police vehicles.

“The army has threatened us with dire consequences if we do not discontinue the protests," said Humaira, a 17-year-old resident of Jenab Sahib. "We are anxious. We fear for the safety of our brothers. They can be picked up by the soldiers anytime. That's why we're staying awake at night."

Inside the barricaded enclave on the afternoon of August 16, men, women and children were scattered in groups, joking while maintaining a fixed gaze on the entry and exit points.

For Rukhsana, 18, the trauma began on August 5 soon after the Indian government repealed the constitutional autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, which was accompanied by a strict military curfew in the disputed region. She and her family have barely slept since. Indian paramilitary forces showed up in the neighbourhood, knocking on the front doors of several houses in the middle of the night.

"The soldiers would come thrice every night – at 1am, 3am and 4.30am – shouting into the loudspeakers and threatening us that the crackdown will continue and no one should go to the local mosque," Rukhsana said, recalling the night when Indian armed forces knocked on the front door of her house.

Surviving four days of intense siege accompanied by alleged instances of police harassment, the residents took to the streets on August 9 to protest not only against the heavy handed tactics of the Indian forces but also the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, the laws that gave a nominal autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir state and, more importantly, safeguarded its demographic balance.

The UK's public broadcaster BBC World got hold of the protest footage, debunking the Indian government's narrative that Kashmir was "returning to normalcy". Due to a handful of embedded journalists who have large followings on social media platforms like Twitter vehemently defending the government's position, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs initially tried to preempt any possible criticism of the government's Kashmir policy by denying the BBC's footage and the occurrence of protest in Jenab Sahib, but within 24 hours it finally acknowledged the incident, calling the protesters "miscreants" who "mingled with people returning home after prayers".

To avoid police reprisals, the residents of Jenab Sahib barricaded themselves in, cutting the neighbourhood off from the rest of the city, which itself remains cut off from the rest of the world.