The closure of many welcome centres, along with cutbacks in support for those in need of humanitarian protection, have left dozens of migrants in Italy on the streets. The implementation of the far-right government’s hard-line immigration measures is generating more insecurity while providing no alternative solutions for the new invisible.

A young sub-Saharan African, Lami, is hanging out outside the hostel and canteen for the destitute run by a branch of Catholic charity Caritas, near Rome's main train station. The man, originally from Gambia, moved to Rome in May where the charity allowed him to stay at the hostel for a couple of months, then he was out.

Before that, he was ousted from a reception centre in Tivoli, outside Rome, after he spent a long period away working as a tomato picker in the fields around Foggia, in Apulia. He tried to be readmitted to the same structure, even promised not to leave the centre again, but in vain. The decision of the prefecture was firmly negative.

“These days, I take a cardboard box by Termini train station and sleep on it,” Lami said. “It never happened to me to sleep outside, it’s very hard, what can I do?”

“In the morning, I travel to another Caritas-run centre for a free shower,” he continued. “Every now and then, I do my laundry at a free washing facility nearby.”

When spending nights in the street, he has had things stolen from him. Recently, one passer-by took his purse aiming to find money inside and stole his Italian ID with it. He can only apply for a replacement ID once he obtains his residence permit for asylum.

In Italy since 2014, Lami was once refused the permit of stay until he got a formal acceptance a few months ago after an appeal that lasted up to two years.

Back in Gambia, he was a farm worker, overworked and underpaid. Like many young school-dropouts there, whose parents cannot afford covering adequate education, he could not find a decent job. Pushed to search for an opportunity elsewhere, he first made a transit to Libya but very soon found out it was dangerous to stay there. He was forced to flee thus embarked on a boat to Italy. He is now struggling to get a job.

“I thought it would be easier [in Italy]. Everyday I’m looking for work but can’t find anything,” the young Gambian complained. “Maybe it’s easier for me to go work in the fields, or if it doesn’t work out I’m better off going to another country.”

Lami is among the hundreds of people who are being denied reception and left on the street since the Italian government scrapped residency rights it used to offer asylum seekers.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s decree-law on immigration and security, which came into effect in December 2018, has formally abolished humanitarian grounds for granting protection. Before, humanitarian protection was issued to those deemed ineligible for refugee status but had “serious reasons” to remain, such as people fleeing war, natural disasters, and other grave events in countries outside the EU, as well as victims of persecution or exploitation.

According to Matteo Villa, Researcher at the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), humanitarian protection, which is valid for two years and enables people to work, was the most common form of protection granted to foreigners in Italy from 2014 to 2017. A quarter of the applications filed by asylum seekers last year were granted humanitarian protection.

People who are recognised “humanitarian protection holders”, once permits are received, are supposed to leave centres on the first level of the migrant reception system, where essential needs were met (identification, asylum proceedings, medical check-ups), and move to an accommodation in which they can benefit from integration programmes. However, due to sluggish bureaucracy and limited capacity, those with permits end up staying in the “first-rung reception” for longer.

The tough anti-migrant decree significantly downsizes the Protection System for Asylum Seekers and Refugees (SPRAR), and grants access to the network only to beneficiaries of international protection and those in possession of special residency permits, along with unaccompanied foreign minors (under the Siproimi system of protection). Asylum seekers with pending applications are therefore cut out of the local reception system. The only available option to them are the centres for extraordinary reception (CAS).

As a result, Italian authorities have been removing dozens of migrants from welcome centres, and more are expected to be evicted.

What’s more, under the new bill, not only those individuals without legal protection are affected by the new measures but also those in possession of permits of stay who have been told to leave despite the law stipulating that their status should be maintained.

Manuel, a 27-year old Nigerian, currently living in the city of Viterbo, told his story. He first came to Italy on its own in June 2016. He was forced to leave his country since his life was in danger. Back then, he and his older brother were abducted, tortured and held captive by gunmen belonging to the extremist group Boko Haram. He escaped the following day and fled to Libya to find himself at risk again. A group of militiamen detained him with other migrants in a camp where he was subjected to beatings and other abuses for five months. Once out of detention, he quickly made up his mind to cross the sea and reach Italy.

Manuel spent his first month in Rome in a reception centre to be then transferred to another centre in Montefiascone then to Viterbo where he spent several months while seeking asylum. After a first rejection, he appealed and was granted humanitarian protection and from there sent to a SPRAR project in Rome. During that time, he took a forklift licence and applied for jobs unsuccessfully. Pressured to make a living, he figured that he would try his luck in Germany. Meanwhile his fiancée Joy, aged 23, also fled Nigeria as she was at risk of being married off to another man, allegedly the same who had kidnapped her beloved. She made it to Italy via Libya and stayed in a welcome centre in a different city.

The young man travelled to Germany with her and their six-month baby girl at end of 2018, without a passport, mistakenly applied for asylum there too, got rejected and tried to appeal against the decision. In June, he was deported with his family and his permit was withheld by the German authorities.

“They [authorities] came in the middle of the night, took us straight to the airport and sent us back to where we came from,” he recalled.