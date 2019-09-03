Since February, Algerians have waged a steady popular revolt against former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and an opaque group of power-brokers that have run the country since its independence from France in 1962.

As protests enter their seventh month, Algerians continue to demonstrate en masse against a military-backed government intent on retaining its power. Many however question whether the protests will succeed against an entrenched military.

Algerian Army Chief of Staff Gaid Salah, a former ally of Bouteflika, publicly disavowed the former leader and called for his impeachment, winning legitimacy in the streets when Bouteflika resigned his presidency a day later.

Since then, many protesters have been mollified as the Algerian government continues to crack down on corruption within the former regime.

On August 22, former minister of justice Tayeb Louh appeared before the new Minister of Justice Belkacem Zeghmati for an examination into charges of corruption.

Purging Corruption

Zeghmati is one of the rising stars of Algeria’s post-Bouteflika regime. He replaced the most recent minister of justice Slimane Brahimi, after the latter's removal from power by Algeria’s Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.

The dismissal is technically unconstitutional given that Article 104 of Algeria’s constitution prohibits the head of state from reshuffling the government without the consent of the parliament, but with public demand to show progress on the anti-corruption front, none spoke out against the move.

Current Minister of Justice Zeghmati himself has returned to power after being demoted by the previous administration. Once the Attorney General of Algiers, Zeghmati was removed from his post after daring to issue international arrest warrants against former Minister of Energy Chakib Khelil, a prominent FLN party figure, his wife and two children.

Following his sacking, the warrants were overturned for ‘procedural violations’, and in 2016 Khelil returned to the country.

In the grip of revolutionary times, he was renamed as Prosecutor General of Algiers on May 16, before being appointed as Minister of Justice on July 31.

Zeghmati is spearheading the current government’s initiative to purge the former regime’s influence and hold it accountable for corruption.

“It’s good, and we needed this. The new regime has no room for traitors, no room for the corrupt. We need patriots, not sons of France,” says Khaled Djmeli, an associate professor of political science at Batna University, speaking to TRT World.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of change we’ve seen. Everyone is accountable. The rich are all under scrutiny. Owners of real estate. Anyone who got rich too fast. They’re all being reviewed, investigated, and examined. Only a few years ago, we found that 500 names granted public housing were children of high-level regime officials. This was common knowledge, but nothing was done about it. Now, the winds of change are here. Let them fear,” he continues laughingly.

Behind it all, the Chief of Staff of Algeria’s army sits undisturbed.

Not too long ago, he publicly stated that the demands of the protest movement were met. That he was able to make the statement without invoking popular wrath speaks much of the concessions he made to them, and even more of the entrenched power he still holds.

Having styled himself in the Napoleonic style, as a saviour of the revolution, Gaid Salah has unleashed the true patriots of the country, once at the disadvantaged end in the previous regime. For now, he takes the credit.

“There’s something different in the air here. Only a year ago, it was all connections and friendships. You’d never be able to apply for anything without a phone call, and possibly a bribe. We had a case where a mayor would call up a housing and development commissar, and ask him to set aside 100 housing units for himself. If he had sold them, he’d be a billionaire,” says Amin, a self-described member of an anonymous civilian investigative task force that researches former corruption. He has asked for his last name to remain anonymous.

“But I’m sure there were many that did the same thing and got away with it. Now though, nothing goes through without proper documentation. Bureaucrats follow the rules of the book, and don’t deviate from them by a centimetre. This is only the beginning,” he adds.