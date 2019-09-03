Five people have been killed in xenophobic violence in South Africa, police said on Tuesday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to clamp down on the attacks and the African Union and Nigeria sounded their alarm.

Hordes of people — some armed with axes and machetes — gathered in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) for a third day of unrest directed against foreigners, hours after mobs burned and looted shops in the township of Alexandra, prompting police to fire rubber bullets to disperse them.

Five deaths — most of them South Africans — have been reported, police said, adding that 189 people had been arrested.

Attacks on businesses run by "foreign nationals is something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa", Ramaphosa said in a video address diffused on Twitter.

Rocks, bricks and rubber bullets lay strewn across the empty streets of Alexandra after mobs plundered the township overnight, burning and looting shops in their path.

AFP photographers in Alexandra said police presence remained heavy and officers were still firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

''We have so far arrested over 90 people in Johannesburg for public violence,'' Gauteng Police spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters told reporters in Johannesburg.

Many of the impacted property owners belonged to foreign nationals mainly from other African countries and Asia.