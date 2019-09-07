Robert Mugabe will be buried at a hilltop shrine reserved exclusively for Zimbabwe's ruling elite, an official said on Saturday, as the southern African nation began several days of official mourning.

Mugabe, who was 95 when he died Friday in Singapore, will be laid to rest in Harare at the National Heroes Acre, which is devoted to Zimbabweans who made huge sacrifices during the war against white-minority rule and who dedicated themselves to the nation, which emerged from the ashes of colonial Rhodesia.

"Comrade Mugabe will be buried at the Heroes Acre," deputy information minister Energy Mutodi said. "That is where he deserves to rest."

Leo Mugabe, a nephew of Robert Mugabe and a family spokesman, said the date of the funeral and other details, including when Mugabe's body will arrive in Zimbabwe, weren't yet available.

"Arrangements are not in place yet," he said in a text message.

Located on a hilltop and built with the help of North Korean architects, the plot has a commanding view of Harare, features a huge bronze statue of three guerrilla fighters and boasts black marble and granite flourishes.

National hero

Mugabe is viewed by many as a national hero despite decades of rule that left the country struggling. He was an ex-guerrilla chief who took power in 1980 when Zimbabwe shook off white minority rule and presided for decades while economic turmoil and human rights violations eroded its early promise.

Mugabe had been forced to relinquish power by a previously loyal military in November 2017.

Flags flew at half-staff Saturday, but there were no public activities to mark the death of a man who singularly shaped the once-prosperous country in his own image and created a repressive system that some say remains even today.

Reaction to his death was mixed, although praise ironically came mostly from ruling party officials and military leaders.

The state-run Herald newspaper, which vilified Mugabe when he was forced to resign and when he subsequently voiced support for the opposition, carried glowing tributes.

In a "commemorative edition", the newspaper, which often acts as a mouthpiece of the government, carried a montage of his pictures with the headline: "Robert Mugabe: 1924 – 2019" on its front page and glowing reports throughout.