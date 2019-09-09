Pristina, Kosovo - As Kosovo heads for arguably its most important elections in the past two decades, I sat down with one of the candidates seeking to enter parliament for the first time.

Besa Ismaili, 44, is a mother of three and if she wins, she will also be one of the first women with a headscarf to enter parliament in the 95 percent Muslim-majority country for one of the main political parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK).

When I met Ismaili in one of Pristina’s coffee shops early in the morning, she had just dropped one of her children to a sports club.

“Look, I have been working with women in the villages, survivors of sexual violence, survivors of domestic violence, survivors of violent extremism, I was one of the first to denounce Islamophobia,” she says in between ordering tea.

“I have tried to break down stereotypes about Muslim women and also tackle prejudice towards them,” she adds with a sense of determination.

It might seem like a strange thing to say in a Muslim-majority country, but when previous female candidates with headscarves have attempted to run for parliament, they have faced abuse.

In the 2017 parliamentary elections, one female candidate was called a “wild beast” and a “bastard” by members of the Albanian Christian Democratic Party of Kosovo for running as a woman wearing a headscarf.

Another prominent Kosovo journalist, Enver Robelli, alluded to Ismaili running for parliament in a Facebook post as an attempt by the party to retain power.

And since then he has been regularly speaking against “the headscarf as a symbol of women's subjection and humiliation!” on his Facebook.

He is not alone, another journalist well known for her views against Muslims has also spoken out against Ismaili.

Many in society, however, are not concerned about such issues; instead, they are more worried about jobs and corruption.

There is a vocal yet influential minority in the media and politics that has led the charge against those that show visible signs of observing their faith.

Such voices are not, however, confined to the anti-Muslim extremes.

There are some, albeit much less powerful voices within the Muslim community, that believe she should not run for politics because “it's un-Islamic.”

“For a long time, I was alone as an activist, without the backing of any political parties or money behind me and it was an uphill struggle,” Ismaili says recalling her time in activism.

With a background in Feminist theory in English Literature, she is currently in the process of finishing her PhD focusing on post-conflict societies.

“People speak about what is safe to talk about, but that’s not how I have got to the position I am in today. I will and have always spoken about the things no one wants to speak about.”

Joining the PDK has not been her safest move.