The Palestinian movement Hamas has confirmed that one of its senior leaders has been detained by Saudi Arabia since April without explanation.

Mohammad al-Khoudary had lived in the country for three decades before his arrest by Saudi security forces, the group said

Hamas had not released information about the “reprehensible” arrest until now to allow for mediation efforts to continue, it said in a statement, adding the efforts had yet to “bear fruit” .

Saudi Arabia has not explained its reasons for the arrest but the move comes amid burgeoning ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

Though full diplomatic relations have not been established, Israel and Saudi Arabia are believed to have come together behind the scenes on a number of issues, such as their shared belief that Iran poses a threat to their interests and over the Palestinian issue.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Monitor for Human Rights, a Geneva-based group, Saudi Arabia is holding 60 Palestinian prisoners.