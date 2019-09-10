The PKK/YPG terror group has detained or forcibly disappeared nearly 3,000 individuals in Syria, a UK-based Syrian rights group said in a report.

The YPG/PKK is justifying its acts under the guise of fighting terrorism and extremists, according to the report by Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

The YPG's detainees have no access to any kind of legal defence nor they are able to see their families, it said.

Since July 2012, according to the report, when the PKK/YPG took control of some Syrian provinces, the SNHR team recorded detention of almost 2,907 civilians ⁠— including 631 children and 172 women.