TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG detained or disappeared nearly 3,000 in Syria – rights group
UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights it has recorded detention of almost 2,907 civilians ⁠— including 631 children and 172 women.
PKK/YPG detained or disappeared nearly 3,000 in Syria – rights group
The YPG/PKK is justifying its acts under the guise of fighting terrorism and extremists, according to the report by Syrian Network for Human Rights. / AA
September 10, 2019

The PKK/YPG terror group has detained or forcibly disappeared nearly 3,000 individuals in Syria, a UK-based Syrian rights group said in a report.

The YPG/PKK is justifying its acts under the guise of fighting terrorism and extremists, according to the report by Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

The YPG's detainees have no access to any kind of legal defence nor they are able to see their families, it said.

Since July 2012, according to the report, when the PKK/YPG took control of some Syrian provinces, the SNHR team recorded detention of almost 2,907 civilians ⁠— including 631 children and 172 women.

Recommended

In August 2019, the report said, the PKK/YPG "has targeted the founders and employees of independent local humanitarian organisations in Raqqa governorate."

The US, which considers the PKK a terrorist organisation, changed the YPG's name to the Syrian Democratic Forces in July 2017 in order to dissociate it with the PKK.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK. The latter has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants, for more than 30 years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace