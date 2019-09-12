Sahar Khodayari, an avid female football fan, succumbed to the self-inflicted burn injuries after the 29-year-old set herself on fire in protest of the prison sentence given to her for attempting to watch a football match in one of Tehran's stadiums in March this year.

In post-revolution Iran, women have been denied access to football stadiums full of male crowds.

Earlier in March, Khodayari sneaked into the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, impersonating a man to watch the UAE’s Al Ain face its Iranian rivals, Estaghlal FC, on the field.

Though she tried her best to disguise her gender, wearing male clothing, she was eventually caught and arrested. She was released three days later.

Six months later, on September 2, the court summoned her for a hearing and sentenced her to a six-month-long imprisonment, pronouncing her guilty of violating the country's hijab laws.

Suffering with bipolar disorder, as per her family testimonies, Khodayari could not reconcile to the prison sentence and took her own life in front of the courthouse. She battled for her life in the hospital for a week but eventually died from severe burns.

“Sahar [Khodayari] set herself on fire not only because of the right to enter stadiums, but also because of the pressure she felt from her traditional family. She was one of eight children of a poor family with no job and no financial security, having a history of mental health problems,” said an Iranian journalist, while speaking to TRT World.

The journalist wished to remain anonymous to avoid reprisals from the Iranian state.

“Being arrested for demanding to enter the stadium was just one of her problems,” the journalist said.

The death has triggered widespread anger amongst Iranians living in Iran and abroad and they hold Tehran’s religious establishment accountable for it. The symbol #BlueGirl has become a popular hashtag on social media, which has been inspired by the blue soccer jersey of the victim. Khodayari’s favourite team was Estaghlal FC and its players also wear blue jerseys.

In solidarity with the #BlueGirl cause, Italy's famous club AS Roma changed its logo from yellow and red to blue and yellow.

Will the ban end soon?

The incident has galvanised the calls for ending the women's ban on watching soccer games in stadiums.