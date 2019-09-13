Jewish hardliners reportedly funded an ad campaign targeting the country’s Palestinian-origin citizens and asking them to boycott the April elections, which will be repeated on September 17.

According to Channel 12, the ad campaign funders were all Jewish hardliners with strong connections to "some US-based nonprofit" that focused on suppressing the Arab turnout.

Initially, the ad campaign was thought to be organised by dissident Arab political groups, who refuse to recognise Israel as a state. But Channel 12’s investigation revealed that it’s just another political manipulation orchestrated by Netanyahu’s rightwing allies.

“Someone called me, a Jew with an American accent, and he says to me, ‘I want to do a campaign among the Arabs to boycott the election, to encourage Arabs to boycott the vote,” said the owner of AA Barak Billboards and Advertising, which refused a $71,000 order from a client.

When the company owner asked the client about his motives to launch such a campaign, he stated his desire to suppress the Arab voter turnout.

“There are lots of Arabs that don’t want to vote, and we’re not interested in Arabs voting. I have a very serious amount [of money] — why not take the money and put up the campaign?” the client demanded.

The campaign led by Netanyahu's allies showed significant results in the annulled April poll. In which 15 percent of Arab voters did not vote, decreasing the presence of Palestinian-origin MPs from 13 to 10 in Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

For the upcoming polls, Netanyahu's backers are still haunted by Arab representation, viewing it as a political threat for the longest serving Israeli prime minister.

“This evening it became clear that suppressing our vote is their victory. We won’t let them settle in our ballot stations,” said Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List party, on Twitter, referring to Channel 12’s report.

“The right is afraid of Arabs, but we are not afraid of the right,” Odeh added.

Netanyahu was not able to form a government after the April elections, partly because a pro-Arab party Balad won two swing seats the Likud leader desperately needed to form a governing coalition.