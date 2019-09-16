A special UN fact-finding mission has urged that Myanmar be held responsible in international legal forums for alleged genocide against its Muslim Rohingya minority.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar says in a report wrapping up two years of documentation of human rights violations by security forces that counterinsurgency operations in 2017 included "genocidal acts."

It says the operations killed thousands of people and caused more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee for their lives to Bangladesh.

Rohingya Muslims remaining in Myanmar still face a "serious risk of genocide", the UN investigators said, warning the repatriation of a million already driven from the country by the army remains "impossible."

The fact-finding mission to Myanmar called for the prosecution of top generals, including army chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Some 740,000 Rohingya fled burning villages, bringing accounts of murder, rape and torture over the border to sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh, where survivors of previous waves of persecution already languish.