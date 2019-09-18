US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sought to blame Iran for an airstrike that crippled two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, attacked by either drones or a cruise missile, even though Yemen’s Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Any evidence produced by the US or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be politicised and seek to implicate Iran, and the public will have to treat such “intelligence” with scepticism. Yet at the same time, the question remains as to whether the Houthis have the technological means to strike targets at such a far distance, a good 1,300 kilometres away?

An analysis of the Houthis’ past strikes against Riyadh versus Iran’s missile arsenal can offer some insight into this debate, yet a definitive answer is still elusive.

The attacks in the Eastern Province

The attacks struck facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province and if the Houthis were responsible, it would represent the furthest range of their weapons arsenal. The distance serves as the reason why sceptics and Iran war hawks believe the attack originated in Iran or Iraq via Shia militias.

Photographic evidence of the latest strike against the Aramco facility demonstrates the pinpoint precision of the weapons strikes, hitting crude oil processing containers, indicating the planners of the attack knew where to strike for maximum effect.

The US sought to blame Iran or Iranian allied Iraqi Shia militias, arguing that the impact point indicated that the weapons had approached from the north or northwest, the direction of Iraq or Iran. Nonetheless, drones and cruise missiles are manoeuvrable, and thus does not automatically preclude a Yemeni attack from the south. A drone can be steered to their target by a remote pilot, while a cruise missile follows a predetermined path programmed prior to its launch.

Houthi drones or Iranian cruise missiles?

After enduring a crippling Saudi air campaign since 2015, the Houthis definitely have a motive. The Iranian link to the Houthis is exaggerated and the group has its own agency. Occam’s Razor points to the Houthis as past precedent indicates the group, even with outside help, has had success in launching drones over longer distances.

The Houthis had struck Saudi Arabia before with a ballistic missile in November 2017 outside of Riyadh, yet it did little damage as it was intercepted by air defences, while drones have proved more successful.

Here's a brief history:

July 2018 - a drone detonated at Abu Dhabi airport causing minor damage, but sent a message to the UAE—involved in the war against the Houthis—that they are not invulnerable. In the same month, a drone struck a Saudi Aramco oil refinery outside the capital Riyadh.

January 2019 - the Houthis successfully deployed a drone to assassinate officers of the Saudi-led coalition, killing five and wounding at least 20 military personnel at Yemen’s Al Anad airbase. That Houthi attack employed an Iranian-made Qasef-1 but used off-the-shelf commercial technology by electronic suppliers based mostly in Asia.