WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why are ‘blackface’ or ‘brownface’ considered so offensive?
Although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised after his blackface picture from 2001, some anti-racist activists say such actions--unwittingly or not--are meant to assert "power and control" over people with darker skintones.
Why are ‘blackface’ or ‘brownface’ considered so offensive?
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife, Brigitte Macron greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
September 19, 2019

A picture from a party in 2001 has landed Canadian Prime Minister in hot water just a month ahead of his country’s general election.

Justin Trudeau appeared in a photo of an Arabian Nights themed school party in mock eastern garb and blackface.

The Liberal Party leader, who heads one of the most diverse cabinets in the history of Canada, apologised in the immediate aftermath of the picture becoming published by Time Magazine.

“I shouldn’t have done it, I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry,” he told reporters.

The act of darkening a face to imitate people of colour has deep racist connotations but despite its odious origins many continue to do so - sometimes even defiantly.

In February, fashion label Gucci was heavily criticised for introducing an $890 sweater, which covered half the face and featured a thick red-lined opening around the mouth area resembling the lips on black golliwog dolls.

Each Christmas, international media attention turns to the Netherlands, where thousands of people paint their faces black while dressing up as Zwart Piet - One of Santa Claus’s black assistants.

Despite protest from black and anti-racist activists, many Dutch people defend the practice as a part of their culture and not something intended to hurt black people.

Recommended

But just why is blackface so offensive?

“It’s an assertion of power and control,” Washington State University academic David Leonard told the History Channel during the Gucci controversy.

He explained further that: “It allows a society to routinely and historically imagine African Americans as not fully human. It serves to rationalize violence and Jim Crow segregation.”

The way of highlighting this purported lack of humanity was in exaggerating the physical characteristics of African-American people, such as their skin colour, lipsize, eye shape, etc, and also stereotypes about the way they conducted themselves, such as being intellectually slow and lazy with regard to work ethic.

The propagation of such attitudes and caricatures served the purpose of codifying white identity in opposition to the black other, according to the US National Museum for African American History and Culture.

Blackface is by no means exclusive to the West and variations are now common across the Middle East and South Asia, where it is also used to represent a caricature of those of African origin.

In 2018, a Kuwaiti show was criticised for portraying Sudanese people using non-Sudanese actors in blackface. 

While most of those who use blackface or brownface insist they never meant to offend or were unaware of the racist connotations, such controversies continue to rear their head regularly.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data