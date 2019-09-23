“Marmaris is full of people with sunburns,” said Gulseren Yilmaz, 15, smiling at her partner, Selenay Arica. Arica was explaining their joint project as “Martilar Teknoloji Takimi (Seagulls Technology Team).” The two girls were demonstrating a model of their automated beach umbrella which would turn to shield the user every 10 minutes as the sun moved across the sky.

Arica told TRT World that the energy to operate the automated beach umbrella could be generated with solar panels - after all, the resort town of Marmaris, where the duo hail from, is sunny 320 days a year.

The two high school students from Marmaris Halici Ahmet Urkay Anadolu Lisesi were competing in the category “Technology for Humanity’s Benefit – Health” held under the aegis of Teknofest Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival between September 17 and 22, 2019.

Unlike Marmaris, a sunny town on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey, Istanbul was overcast and rainy on the Friday TRT World visited the festival. While that prevented some of the impressive air shows that wowed students on the other days of the festival, Teknofest was going full throttle despite the uncooperative weather.

Canan Cinar and her husband Mustafa Cinar, who works at Tusas (TAI – Turkish Aerospace Industries), said they were very impressed with Teknofest and were glad they braved the weather to visit the festival with their young daughters.

Teknofest was set up in Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, no longer open to passenger traffic. School children bussed in from Istanbul and its environs curiously explored the grounded planes, the wind tunnel, the virtual reality stands as Teknofest’s cheerful theme music blasted “The festival whose feet don’t touch the ground!”

Neva Oden from Edirne’s Efkan Yildirim middle school said she would like to be involved in robotics, that she and her classmates had attended a workshop where they learned how to switch lights on and off with the assistance of robotics.

Teknofest was first held in 2018 at the newly built Istanbul Airport, and was moved to Ataturk Airport for 2019 once Istanbul Airport became operational. Last year there were 550,000 visitors; this year, there were more than a million visitors.

The Teknofest website describes the festival as “organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) to showcase Turkey's rapid advance in technology and to promote technology advances as a national cause.”