The decision by the Arab-Israeli coalition parties, known as the Joint List, to back Benny Gantz against Benjamin Netanyahu for Israeli prime minister was greeted as a potential positive turning point in Israeli politics.

The Joint List’s support for Gantz, the former Israeli army chief during the 2014 Gaza War, may seem like an unusual match. For one, the Arab parties seeking to represent Palestinians in Israel have made clear that they don’t agree with Gantz’s policies, but they seem intent to stake a role in bringing down Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc has the endorsement of 55 parliamentarians. Whereas Gantz has the backing of 54, the Israeli president has given Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a working government.

Gantz, for his part, has rejected the support lent to him by the Joint List’s ten members (an additional three refused to back Gantz), refusing to adopt any of their policies, an indication that Arab parties in Israel have a long way to go.

Professor Ilan Pappe, Director of the European Centre for Palestine Studies at the University of Exeter and an Israeli historian, is sceptical about the importance of the Joint List’s declaration to back Gantz.

“It would have been significant if Gantz would have reciprocated by legitimising the Arab party as a partner in government, and he did not,” Pappe told TRT World.

“Even the Zionist Left can not consider an alliance with the Palestinian joint party. They [Joint List] are the third party, but they will not be included in the calculations for the formation of the next government. But of course, their presence in large number is important by itself,” added Pappe.

No Arab party has ever been part of a government in Israel.

If Netanyahu and Gantz form a national unity government, a proposition that seems increasingly likely, the Joint List, as the third-largest parliamentary grouping will become the official opposition, receiving briefings from the Mossad intelligence agency and meeting foreign dignitaries including heads of state.

It is a proposition that has yet to be tested and could be blocked by other opposition parties who may not want an Arab leader representing them.

‘Incitement by the right has left a terrible mark on Israel’

“The Joint List’s significant achievement is a positive development for the Palestinian-Arabs in Israel,” said Yossi Mekelberg, a Senior Researcher at Chatham House and Professor of International Relations at Regents University.

“However, unless the Israeli political system and society change and accept Palestinian participation in society, I don’t just mean as just ministers in the cabinet but whether they will accept the needs of the Palestinians such as investing in Palestinian education and deal with the housing pressure, they are citizens,” Mekelberg told TRT World.

There is an ongoing and longstanding debate in Israeli society about the identity of Palestinians and the extent of loyalty to the state. The Arab-Palestinian minority, constituting 21 percent of Israel, has often struggled to be heard politically.

Calls by Arab parties “for a state for all its citizens” are viewed by many on the right of Israeli politics as a Trojan horse rhetoric that hides the real intent, the destruction of the state and its “Jewish character.”

“Increasingly the psychology in Israel is that Arabs are seen as disloyal citizens,” said Mekelberg. “The incitement by the right has left a terrible mark on Israel. Some of what has been said should be dealt with in the courts, it’s criminal.”

During the election campaign trail, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc deliberately used divisive language in a bid to shore up his base and deepen fissures in society.

In the run-up to the elections, Netanyahu warned voters that there would be a high turnout amongst Arabs. His delegitimisation of the Arab vote went so far as to claim that they “stole the election” in April and that: “The Arabs want to annihilate us all – women, children and men.”