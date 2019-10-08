TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Turkey all set for Syria safe zone operation - Defence Ministry
Turkey will be aided the recently formed Syrian National Army, which is made up of various rebel and opposition groups, for its operation into northern Syria to clear the YPG from the country's border.
Turkey all set for Syria safe zone operation - Defence Ministry
Turkish troops conduct their third joint ground patrol with US troops within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border in Tell Abyad, Syria on October 04, 2019. / AA
October 8, 2019

Turkey is ready for a possible military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria to establish a safe zone, the country’s Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

“The establishment of a Safe Zone/Peace Corridor is essential for Syrians to have a safe life by contributing to the stability and peace of our region,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Turkish Security Forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed,” it added.

Turkey is determined to clear out terrorists east of the Euphrates River, protect its own survival and establish a safe zone to ensure security, peace and stability in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“In this way, a serious threat to the territorial integrity and unity of Syria will be eliminated and a strong ground will be established in order to prevent the recurrence of the terrorist Daesh and similar problems in the future,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The Al Hamza brigade, a division of the newly formed Syrian National Army, has been training intensely for the past six months and will join the Turkish army in its operation into northern Syria in an offensive against terrorist groups in the region.

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports from Afrin.

Not "siding with anybody"

The ministerial announcements come after the White House announced late Sunday that the US would pull back its forces in Syria ahead of the "long-planned" Turkish operation.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was not "siding with anybody" on Syria after his decision to pull back troops.

"I am not siding with anybody. We've been in Syria for many years. Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit. We were supposed to be in and out," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding he has "a good relationship" with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recommended

In his remarks, the US president said there were just 50 troops in the area where Ankara was planning to carry out the operation and did not want them to get hurt.

"I think there is a lot of pressure on Turkey. They have been fighting with the PKK for many years," said Trump.

A senior administration official speaking to reporters denied suggestions that Trump acted on the request of anyone, emphasizing the president's priority has been the protection of US forces.

The official further said the US will not engage with Turkey militarily, noting Washington "is not in a position to, and will not be in a position to, fight Turkey over any actions that it takes with respect to Syria."

"There's no green light. We're protecting our troops, and the president's made it very clear, that there should be no untoward actions with respect to the Kurds or anyone else," he said. Turkey has long called for the US to partner with it in the fight against Daesh, a terrorist group Ankara has worked to root out, arresting and deporting its members within Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home to western Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.

US dispatching aid to PKK 

Footage recorded by Anadolu Agency on Monday showed the US deploying fresh military and logistics equipment to YPG/PKK terrorists east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

The delivery made through the Semelka border gate at the Iraq-Syria border is the latest example of continued US support to YPG/PKK militants.

In the last week alone, the number of trucks that the US dispatched to northern Syria has reached 600.

The US currently has around 2,000 personnel in 18 bases and military locations in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza