They came from the United States, Britain, France and even Hong Kong. They were leftists, rightists, anarchists, feminists and ecology buffs. They were ex-marines, former drug addicts, misfits, adrenaline junkies or just young people sucked up in the conflicting battles of Syria.

Since 2014, hundreds of foreigners have travelled to northern Syria to join the ranks of the Marxist-Leninist YPG, which has relied on savvy PR machinery, utilising social media to find recruits.

Many of the volunteers were linked to the Anti Fascists, or Antifa, a secretive movement that has come to the fore in the US in the past year after its black-clad activists turned violent during protests.

While the YPG has been endlessly eulogised in the Western media as American allies who fiercely fought Daesh militants, little is discussed of the group’s ideology, which doesn’t tolerate dissent or difference of opinion.

Behind the glorified images of YPG’s female militants are many men who once made up the cadre of the PKK, a terrorist group that has waged a decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish state.

The PKK is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths. Besides killing soldiers, it has bombed shopping malls, killed politicians and executed hundreds of Kurdish-speaking villagers who didn’t abide by the group’s radical views.

Its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan has evolved from being a Marxist-Leninist to someone who now adheres to what is called democratic confederalism with a dose of anarchism.

But the dark PKK-YPG history wasn’t a concern for young Americans and Europeans who joined its rank and file, for they were sold the idea of fighting bearded and brutal Daesh militants, a symbolic manifestation of evil.

The origins

The thought underpinning the Antifa movement has been around since 1946 when it emerged in Germany as opposition to Nazism.

It began to attract interest from mostly young people in recent years as far-right politicians in the US and Europe started to gain ground.

One thing that has played a significant role in its rise was social media, which has been instrumental in the organising of protests by groups such as Portland-based Rose City Antifa.

Activists share news articles and information and debate among themselves about how best to take on the far-right - even if it means turning violent.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has a reputation for peddling the right-wing cause, was left bleeding earlier this year after Antifa supporters attacked him at a rally in Portland, Oregon.