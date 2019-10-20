At least ten people were killed on Sunday in firing along the unofficial India-Pakistan border in Kashmir, officials said, as both countries accused each other of trying to destabilise the disputed region.

Tensions escalated between the nuclear-armed neighbours after India revoked Kashmir's autonomy on August 5 and imposed movement and communications restrictions to quell unrest.

Officials from the two countries accused each other's militaries of firing across the so-called Line of Control.

'Unprovoked fire'

India's army chief General Bipin Rawat told reporters in New Delhi infiltration across the unofficial border has occurred repeatedly since August 5.

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed and three others injured in "unprovoked fire by Pakistan" in the mountainous Kupwara district, a spokesman for the army told AFP earlier Sunday.

Several homes were damaged in the attack and three civilians were being treated in a hospital, he added.

Rawat said his troops used larger-round artillery fire to hit "terrorist camps" across the Line of Control.

India targets civilians - Islamabad