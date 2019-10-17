A Phd scholar at Aligrah University in north India's Uttar Pradesh state received a phone call from his friend in Saudi Arabia at five o'clock on a recent August morning. After exchanging pleasantries in their native Kashmiri language the caller from Saudi asked his scholar friend whether he knew his uncle had died in Kashmir a week ago.

“He asked me if the news of my uncle’s demise was true. I had no clue because there's a communication clampdown in Kashmir. I’d not spoken to my family since August 5,” the scholar said, insisting that he should not be identified as he fears the police reprisal.

His uncle suffered from a rare form of bone cancer. “Emotionally, I am shattered. I was very close to my uncle. I was in a dilemma — whether to mourn his death or not.”

A week later, the scholar received another phone call informing him about the death of his one year old cousin.

“One of my friends called from the UK and told me that my cousin has died. Her parents couldn't contact doctors in time because of the communication shutdown,” the scholar said.

The embargo on communication continued for over 70 days until postpaid mobile services were resumed on October 14. In total, there have been 176 internet shutdowns in Kashmir since last eight years. In 2019, the government switched off phone and services for 51 times.

Health services are severely affected. There is a shortage oflife saving drugs as the internet shutdown makes it difficult for chemists to place online orders and receive deliveries on time.

On August 26, the Indian police arrested Omar Salim, a urologist at Government Medical College Srinagar, soon after he gave a 10-minute interview to BBC, explaining the human impact of India's military siege.

TRT World photographed several Kashmiri youth in Delhi to describe how they are dealing with their psychological trauma caused by a total communication shutdown and military curfew in their home state Kashmir.