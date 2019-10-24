Vote counting was under way on Thursday in Botswana in a tightly contested election seen as the first real political test for a country ruled by the same party since independence.

Pre-election polling showed the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), battered by an unprecedented internal crisis and new political rivals, would win the vote but return to parliament with a reduced majority.

The BDP, which has ruled since Botswana became independent from Britain in 1966, suffered a seismic jolt in May when former president Ian Khama renounced his hand-picked successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Khama stormed out after accusing his former deputy of autocracy and threw his weight behind the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), once his fiercest critic.

He then endorsed a new political party, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), which has fielded candidates in only 19 of the 57 constituencies.

'Toughest election'

After casting his ballot in his home village of Moshupa, 65 kilometres west of Gaborone on Wednesday, Masisi admitted that this was "the toughest election we have had to fight".

Botswana is seen across southern Africa as a beacon of continuity and democracy.

Should the BDP lose the vote, it would be the first time Botswana, a country famed for its diamonds and wildlife, has seen a change of government in 53 years.

Ballot papers have been taken from the 2,200 polling stations to regional district centres, where they are being counted by hand.

Results sheets will then be faxed to the national offices of the Independent Electoral Commission in Gaborone.

The winner will be declared once a party attains 29 parliamentary seats – the minimum requirement to form a government.

"Counting itself is very slow, it's manual and sometimes, it may even extend depending on the requests for recounts from candidates if at all they are not happy," IEC spokesman Osupile Maroba told reporters.