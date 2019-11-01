When the US pulled out of Syria without adequately coordinating with its NATO ally Turkey, people in the Kremlin may have been filled with joy and euphoria. The short-sighed policies of CENTCOM officials in Syria have not only caused a major dispute within NATO but also resulted in the pullout of the Americans from the country.

Seeing the mess in Syria, Moscow calculated asserting its control over northeast Syria and the oil resources by imposing the Syrian regime upon YPG elements and limiting Turkey and the Syrian National Army.

However, strategic steps by Ankara, the last-minute policy change in Washington, the YPG’s unwillingness to disband itself and the limits of the Syrian regime and Russian capacities restricted Russia from achieving its ambitions. This reality check has led the Russian to punish the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK.

When Trump announced the US withdrawal from Syria at the end of 2018, I had a long conversation with a Russian source who argued that Moscow would use the Turkish pressure to extract substantial compromises from the YPG and will impose the regime over all of the east of the Euphrates. I told him that no one knows the PKK better than Turkey, ergo, the Russian strategy would not work.

Days after, the YPG published its list of demands which basically asked for an autonomous region in northeast Syria. The Russians were angry but thought that it was a result of Trump signalling to reverse his withdrawal decision. Then almost a year later, when the Americans had finally withdrawn, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army crushed the military power of the YPG in northeast Syria, Moscow and the Assad regime found that their assessment of the YPG was misplaced.

After a deal between the Assad regime and the YPG, the regime forces entered the border areas and frontlines in northeast Syria. The regime positioned itself at the border around Ayn al Arab and west of Qamishli. Additionally, regime forces engaged in active combat against the Syrian National Army forces near Tal Tamer and near Ayn Issa.

On October 30, the Assad regime officially called upon YPG fighters to join regime forces saying that fighters could be employed within the army structures and asayish forces could become police units. The YPG declared that they reject such calls and demand a political settlement - a wake-up call for many in Moscow.

The YPG lost its American protection and were facing Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army with no real prospects for survival, but still took a maximalist position with Syria and Russia.