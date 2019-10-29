The 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Marking the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital, Ankara.

On October 29, 1923, Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.