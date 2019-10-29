TÜRKİYE
Turkey marks 96th Republic Day
The founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, officially declared the country, which he named, a republic on October 29, 1923.
Photo shows ceremony to mark Turkey's Republic Day in Ankara. / AA
October 29, 2019

The 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Marking the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital, Ankara.

On October 29, 1923, Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly and Ataturk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote.

Since then, Turkey celebrates Republic Day every October 29 across all provinces and the country’s representations abroad.

Government ceremony in the capital, Ankara, art events and fireworks in Istanbul, concerts and torchlight processions in the Aegean Izmir province are among the symbols of Republic Day celebrations in Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
