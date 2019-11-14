WORLD
Kuwait’s govt resigns ahead of anticipated parliamentary elections
Kuwait’s state-run news agency, KUNA, reported that Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah al Sabah.
Kuwiati Prime Minsiter Sheikh Jaber al Sabah speaks during the opening session of parliament in Kuwait City on October 29, 2013. / Reuters
November 14, 2019

Kuwait’s state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf country’s Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year.

KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah al Sabah.

Parliament speaker Marzouq al Ghanem told the KUNA that the emir of Kuwait has no intention of dissolving parliament. 

The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and questioning by ruling family members.

An election is also expected for the 50-seat parliament in early 2020.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
