British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules on releasing people convicted of terrorism offences after an attacker injured two people in a stabbing spree days after he was set free halfway through his prison term.

Sudesh Amman, jailed in 2018 for possession of terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications, was shot dead by police on Sunday after he went on the rampage with a stolen 25 cm knife on a busy London street.

Amman had previously praised the Daesh group, shared an online al Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

Johnson said the government would announce fundamental changes in dealing with people convicted of terrorism offences.

"Those measures will build upon the actions we have already put in place," interior minister Priti Patel said.

She said there would be legislation to end the early release from prison of counter-terrorism offenders.

"It is right that these individuals are kept behind bars," Patel said.

British politicians have repeatedly discussed tougher rules on terrorism, calls that increased after a former convict killed two people and wounded three more before police shot him dead near London Bridge in November.

Johnson said that since that attack, the government had "moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police".

Sunday in Streatham

Sunday's attacker, Amman, had recently been released from prison, according to police, having been jailed for promoting violent material.

He went on the rampage at around 1400 GMT on Streatham High Road, having strapped a fake bomb to his body. He stabbed two people, while a third suffered minor injuries caused by shattered glass when police opened fire.