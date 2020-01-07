“We are receiving a fragile country, wounded and on its knees,” said Alberto Fernandez last month during his inaugural speech which spoke heavily of reducing hunger and poverty.

In 2020 the Fernandez administration faces the daunting challenge to improve Argentina’s failing economy, where inflation is around 55 percent and close to 40 percent of the population are living in poverty.

Previous President Macri promised to deliver on his ‘zero-poverty’ pledge but according to the INDEC national statistics bureau, poverty levels rose to their worst since 2001.

“We say that we are the country that produces food for 400 million people, and we cannot feed 15 million people who are in a situation of poverty,” said Fernandez prior to assuming office.

Argentina’s current economic instability is impacting daily life across different sectors of society, particularly within marginalised communities.

According to local reports there are over 7,250 homeless people in the capital Buenos Aires, a 23.5 percent increase since last year.

For one 18 year old Argentine student, the plight of many of his compatriots living rough on the streets has shocked him into action.

“Before my school winter break between July and August, during a cold spell in Buenos Aires I saw on television that someone on the street had died due to the cold,” Tadeo Donegana told TRT World.

After he discovered there was no technology in place to help rough sleepers in Argentina, Tadeo reflected on how he could improve their situation.

“From a very young age, I was very passionate and curious about science which helped me to develop various projects as a hobby,” he said.

Tadeo started programming at 13 years old, after finding out his favourite video game was developed with Java and he began to learn more.

“I began to look at tutorials on YouTube and articles to help me to learn and that’s how I started out. I had a small laptop and I began with achieving small and basic things over time.”

Following the news, Tadeo locked himself away in his room to build the necessary software.

“I did a lot of programming until around 6 am in the morning - every day, at night and continued during the daytime. After this, I had the application ready for launch,” said Tadeo.

The result was Ayumapp which founder, Tadeo describes as an “interactive worldwide map”.

“The main idea of the application is that users can add locations where they find cases of homelessness on the map, so that other users of the application can go to these places to help people,” he said.

Users can also add comments about whether there are any specific needs, for example whether there are children or animals.

According to Tadeo there are around 10,000 downloads and close to 3,000 active users, with 550 cases of homeless documented.

He says there have been downloads in Europe, notably in France, Spain and Portugal.

In Latin America, Tadeo says one Chilean NGO has been using his android application on the streets of the capital, Santiago.

Since launching Ayumapp, Tadeo’s story has gone viral in Argentina.

“I made this without knowing that something like this would happen. To receive messages, sharing their experiences about how people are helping delights me a lot,” he said.

Tadeo says he still listens out for feedback to improve Ayumapp.

Lack of collaboration

But despite Argentina’s spiralling economy, Tadeo says neither a governmental organisation nor an NGO has approached him to collaborate.

“It would be a brilliant initiative if an organisation approaches me, but so far it hasn’t happened”.