The Moroccan ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Ait Wali, returned home last week, according to sources who spoke to an Al Jazeera journalist in Rabat on condition of anonymity.

The Gulf network also reports that “well-informed sources in Abu Dhabi” have informed the news outlet that other diplomatic staff and the military attache have also left the UAE for Morocco.

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry sources would not confirm or deny the reports about the ambassador being summoned back to Rabat.

About a year ago, in April 2019, the United Arab Emirates had recalled its ambassador in Rabat.

Ambassador Ali Salem al Kaabi left Morocco at the request of Emirati President Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, according to The New Arab, quoting Eyptian weekly newspaper Akhbar el Yom, which didn’t provide any specific reason for Kaabi’s departure.

Neither Emirati or Moroccan state news agencies provided any commentary on Kaabi’s sudden return to Morocco. Kaabi had been serving as the UAE’s ambassador to Morocco since August 2018.

According to Al Jazeera, relations between Rabat and Abu Dhabi has been strained since Morocco announced its neutrality in the Gulf crisis. The fact that there hasn’t been a Emirati ambassador in Rabat has not helped, either.