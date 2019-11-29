Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would offer his resignation to parliament to allow lawmakers to choose a new government, in a move that follows weeks of violent anti-government protests even as 15 more protesters were shot dead in restive Nasiriyah city.

Abdul Mahdi's decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq's top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, his office said in a statement.

"In response to this call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government," said the statement, signed by Abdul Mahdi.

Parliament is due to convene on Sunday.

The Shia cleric on Friday warned of civil war. Sistani said the parliament that voted the government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is “invited to reconsider its choices in that regard,” in his weekly Friday sermon delivered in Najaf, where the Iranian consulate was torched on Wednesday night.

Sistani also said protesters should distinguish between peaceful demonstrators and those with have malign intentions to coopt their movement.

Nasiriyah bloodbath

Fifteen more protesters were shot dead and dozens wounded in flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah on Friday, medics said, in the second consecutive day of deadly clashes.

The latest clashes between security forces and demonstrators erupted outside the police headquarters in the city, prompting the police chief to resign, according to local authorities.

Also on Friday, thousands of defiant Iraqi protesters regrouped across the country's south after nearly 45 protesters were killed in one of the bloodiest days of anti-government rallies yet.

Thursday's violence marked a dangerous new turn for the anti-government movement rocking the country for nearly two months, as men dressed in civilian clothes shot at demonstrators and tribal fighters deployed in the streets in their defence.

More than 400 people have died and some 15,000 have been wounded since the protests erupted in Iraq's capital and Shia-majority south on October 1 against a government accused of corruption and inefficiency.

The demonstrations have been the bloodiest grassroots protests in strife-torn Iraq in a decade and the single bloodiest day was Thursday, when 46 were killed and nearly 1,000 wounded, most of them across the south, according to medics and rights groups.

Nasiriyah

The bulk of the dead, 29, fell in the southern protest hotspot of Nasiriyah, and thousands hit the streets to mourn them on Friday.

Large crowds also gathered in the city's main squares to demand the government step down and others used burning tires to block highways leading north.

Three protesters were wounded in confrontations outside Nasiryah's main police headquarters, according to medics.

Carrying coffins