WORLD
3 MIN READ
Boris Johnson criticised for ‘exploitation’ of terror victim
Jack Merrit was killed by a terrorist at London Bridge on Saturday. Despite his family’s pleas not to use his death for electioneering, the British Prime Minister is accused of doing just that.
Boris Johnson criticised for ‘exploitation’ of terror victim
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, Home Secretary Priti Patel, centre, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, left, attend the scene in central London, Saturday, November 30, 2019, after an attack on London Bridge on Friday. / AP
December 3, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire for his alleged exploitation of Friday’s terrorist attack in London in order to secure victory at the polls.

Jack Merrit, who was 25, was killed alongside Saskia Jones, 23, near London Bridge by a man with a previous terror offence.

The attacker, Usman Khan, had been released early and was supposed to be under supervision, had taped long knives to each hand and wore a hoax suicide vest.

He was later tackled to the ground by pedestrians before police shot and killed him.

Merrit was a Cambridge University graduate who worked on programmes aimed at rehabilitating those who have been radicalised by terrorist ideology.

After his death, his family pled with politicians not to exploit his death for political capital ahead of the UK’s election next week.

Most appear to have paid heed but Johnson stands accused of exploiting the tragedy for his own political gain.

Recommended

Despite the Conservatives forming government for the last nine years, Johnson blamed Labour for creating the conditions in which the terrorist attack could happen.

The prime minister said ‘a lefty government’ was responsible for letting terrorists out of prison earlier.

That sparked outrage among many, including Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey, who said: “Boris Johnson’s distasteful attempt to politicise a national tragedy is compounded by the fact he didn’t bother to properly understand the events that led to it”.

While not addressing Johnson directly, Merrit’s father Dave Merrit, published a further plea in the Guardian newspaper, in which he wrote his son would be “livid” his death was being used to further an “agenda of hate”.

“We would see him ticking it over in his mind before a word was uttered between us. Jack would understand the political timing with visceral clarity,” he wrote.

“He would be seething at his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything fighting against. We should never forget that.”

Britons go to the polls on December 12 with Johnson’s Conservative Party comfortable ahead at the moment but with the opposition Labour Party steadily closing the gap.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police