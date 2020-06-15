WORLD
Peru frees 1,500 inmates over Covid-19 fears
The inmates released were serving time for minor offences. Prisoners fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots.
A worker disinfects a woman before entering a place of business to refill her oxygen cylinder, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Friday, June12, 2020. / AP
June 15, 2020

Peru has freed 1,500 inmates over the past two months to ease overcrowding in prisons that have seen riots and deaths from the coronavirus.

The announcement of the freeing of people serving time for minor offences was made in a weekend statement by Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda.

On April 14, the government pledged to free 3,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Peru has the second-most coronavirus cases in Latin America after Brazil, reporting 229,736. It is third in deaths after Brazil and Mexico, with 6,688.

READ MORE: Concealing virus is latest Bolsonaro effort to shore up base

Inmates protest overcrowding 

Inmates fearing contagion with the virus in jam-packed prisons have staged several riots in Peru. The last of these came on May 19 in the south of the country, and left 14 prisoners and guards injured.

The government says at least 212 inmates have died of Covid-19 and at least 67 are being treated for it in hospitals.

Another 15 prison guards have died of the disease and 17 have been hospitalised. Hundreds more have resigned, fearing infection.

In the worst prison riot, nine inmates died in an uprising in late April at a prison near Lima. A total of 67 prisoners, guards and police were injured.

The Justice Ministry says 97,000 people are in prison in Peru – representing roughly double the capacity of the country's 68 prisons.

SOURCE:AFP
