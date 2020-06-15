Kampala, UGANDA - Technology, like capitalism, was meant to foster development and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

While capitalism has succeeded in creating immense wealth for the elite, it has left the majority in financial and social limbo, generating huge disparities across the globe.

Technology appears to be doing the same. It has certainly changed the world, but it also primarily serves a wealthy market before all others, leaving the rest of society looking on at unattainable objects with desire.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which forced learning institutions to close and kept some 1.2 billion students worldwide out of the classroom, has worsened a pre-existing problem.

As children in the developed world have switched to online learning, the majority of pupils in Sub-Saharan Africa sit idle, frustrated and anxious, much to the dismay of parents and educators who are worried about their future.

Nearly 90 percent of students in Sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to household computers and 82 percent lack internet access. As a result, they cannot ensure educational continuity, deplores UNESCO.

The inherent inequality with regards to access of the internet and other educational tools, threatens to deepen the global crisis when it comes to education, UNICEF said this month.

“Access to technology and materials needed to continue learning while schools are closed is desperately unequal. Likewise, children with limited learning support at home have almost no means to support their education,” Robert Jenkins, UNICEF Chief of Education, said in a statement.

Providing a range of learning tools and accelerating access to the internet for every school and every child is critical, he added.

Conducive environment

Many experts seem to be “lost in translation” about the real impact of technology on development in Africa.

While Gugu Ndebele, the Executive Director of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, based in South Africa, acknowledges that technology remains a vital tool for the development of education, she insists that digital information can only thrive and be useful to children if it exists within a conducive environment.

According to Ndebele, the foundation or basis for development is literacy and education.

“UNESCO studies on education still indicate low levels of literacy and education in developing countries. Secondly, digital transformation requires infrastructure, which unfortunately is not available in poor communities, whose only struggle is survival,” she told TRT World.

“What this period has shown is that those that have resources will continue to flourish as they can access and engage with the different platforms. And those that are poor will continue to be left behind,” adds Ndebele.

Ndebele, a former CEO of Save the Children South Africa, believes that talking about distance education in the context of extreme and growing poverty, as well as poor education systems, is not helpful.

“As the head of a school that admits children who come primarily from disadvantaged backgrounds, this situation has been most frustrating and discouraging. The majority of our children are child grant recipients and are raised by caregivers/parents who themselves receive grants,” she pointed out.

“These children come from areas with no basic infrastructure, like water and sanitation, electricity, let alone computers and internet access, data, or even modern cell phones, which are a luxury.”

Uplifting livelihoods

Gideon Chitanga, an Africa analyst and researcher, believes nothing can replace technology as a vital instrument for uplifting livelihoods.

He has hailed it for scaling down the cost of higher education. Most universities, for example, have moved to using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to provide online education, which has helped many who cannot study full-time at a university campus.

However, he remains sceptical about the capacity of Sub-Saharan African countries to provide the tools necessary to lower the cost and improve participation and access to education.