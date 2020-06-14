WORLD
3 MIN READ
Google faces backlash after Churchill photo disappears from search list
Search engine says picture of former UK premier Winston Churchill remained missing due to an automatic update and "not purposeful", but apologised "for any concern".
Google faces backlash after Churchill photo disappears from search list
In this screenshot, British prime ministers are seen listed while Winston Churchill's photo is blank on Google search page.
June 14, 2020

Google said on Sunday it would explore why the picture of Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill disappeared from a top search results list of former UK prime ministers, during controversy over his record on racism.

The search giant said the photo's removal from its horizontal list atop search results for former British premiers was due to an automatic update and "not purposeful", but apologised "for any concern".

It noted that the issue only applied to its so-called "knowledge graph" listing and that many images of Churchill were still easily found on its search engine.

"We're aware an image for Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his knowledge graph entry on Google," the firm's search liaison arm said on Twitter.

"We apologise for any concern. This was not purposeful and will be resolved. Images in such panels are automatically created and updated. During an update, they can briefly disappear."

Swift backlash 

The statement added his photo would be restored to the list as rapidly as possible.

"We'll want to explore exactly why an automatic update caused it to disappear & see if there are any improvements in those systems to address."

However, the change provoked a swift backlash on social media.

"Mind blowing if this is deliberate policy, @Google," said Conservative lawmaker Simon Clarke.

Recommended

"Western Europe would almost certainly be enslaved if it wasn't for the man whose photo is now absent."

Vandalism of statues 

Britain's WWII prime minister has become engulfed in controversy after a Black Lives Matter protest in central London last weekend led to his statue being defaced with the word "racist".

The vandalism was widely condemned but Churchill critics also argue he was consistently bigoted and discriminatory to non-whites during his lengthy political career, with his policies leading to the death of millions during famine in India in 1943.

Violent clashes 

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wrote a biography of Churchill, has called his targeting "absurd and shameful" and said anti-racism protests have been "hijacked by extremists".

Thousands of self-styled "patriots", backed by far-right groups, assembled in central London on Saturday vowing to guard statues and memorials there.

The gathering led to violent clashes with police, who made more than 100 arrests and saw six officers injured.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation