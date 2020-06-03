With the United States consumed by riots after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was suffocated by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Black rights activism is once again in focus.

Young men and women have taken to the streets across the US in lively protests, clashing with police, bracing pepper spray, rubber bullets and baton-beatings.

There is also a rich history of Black Muslim Americans who have been at the forefront of the fight against the injustice meted out to non-white citizens in the world’s largest economy.

“We have a long history dealing with violence by extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan,” says Imam Mahdi Bray, the National Director of the American Muslim Alliance and a lifelong civil rights activists.

“When a lot of people think of terrorism, they think of 9/11. But for me terrorism was on that day in 1956 when my grandfather’s home was firebombed by the Klan.”

Bray’s family lived in northern Virginia where his grandfather, Wright Gray Junior, campaigned to register Black voters and worked closely with the celebrated activist and icon, Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Many years have passed since then, and, in that time, America has seen a Black president come to power, as well as senators, lawyers and mayors.

It is apparent, however, that discrimination of people of colour has not changed, says Bray, a key anti-war organiser after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

“What’s happening in the US is what has happened for many years. We are suffering from systemic racism and violence. What happened to George Floyd has happened to many African American Black men who have basically experienced death and lethal violence by law enforcement,” he told TRT World in an interview.

Over the years, many prominent Black Muslims have emerged in the civil rights movement. People like Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali are household names.

Mentioning everyone in one article is an impossible task. Some of them have controversial histories or it remains hard to confirm whether they embraced Islam - but their lives have proved a source of inspiration for Muslims.

In the current circumstances Black Muslims have a particularly difficult task.

Keith Ellison

Ellison, 56, is the top public prosecutor in Minnesota, the state where Floyd was killed. As the Attorney General, he will be leading the investigation against the police officers and has vowed to “hold everyone accountable.”

A criminal defence lawyer by profession, he converted to Islam as a 19-year-old college student when he was actively involved in highlighting police brutality against Black people.

Ellison has had firsthand experience of police brutality, something which propelled him to take an active role in the civil rights movement.

“When he was 4, he hid under his bed when National Guard troop carriers drove through his neighborhood in 1968, amid the riots that following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and came of age during the era of Coleman Young, the city’s first Black mayor,” Mother Jones reported.

In 1989, he formed a group called the Coalition for Police Accountability, which published a newsletter that detailed police brutality.

He was the first Muslim ever to be elected to congress in 2006, taking his oath on the Quran - a move that angered several white politicians.

Marcus Garvey

Bray, a former Baptist Christian, converted to Islam in the mid-1960s.

“Some would say reverted back to Islam, but, yeah, I’m basically a convert,” he says laughing.

That was a time when Black Americans had started to take interest in the political transitions taking place in the Middle East and Africa such as in countries like Algeria, which gained independence from French colonial rule in 1962.

“Culturally, young Black men like myself were going through what we called the Black identity movement and so we looked towards Africa and we saw Islam is the religion coming from there,” he explains.

Pan-Africanism was in the wind, and the uprising against Apartheid in South Africa became a rallying cry for African-Americans.

“The struggle for dignity in places like South Africa were deeply connected to the experience of African-Americans who were experiencing their own aparthied system.”

But decades before newly-converted Muslims took to being inspired by Africa, there was Marcus Garvey, the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), who started the “back to Africa campaign.”