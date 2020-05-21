Turkey is accustomed to enthusiastic Eid celebrations, characterised by big family gatherings, a ritual that dates back all the way to the Ottoman era.

In previous, more normal years, the approach to Eid would see millions of people decamp from their homes in cities to native hometowns. It all meant they would celebrate Eid together with their family members.

Ordinarily, markets would be full of excited parents and happy children, and people would indulge in typical Eid shopping. But this time around, due to the pandemic, the traditionally-festive Eid mood is subdued, though shops still appear busy with people - albeit masked customers.

“Ramadan itself was a different Ramadan,” said Kamil Buyuker, an author and academic at Yozgat Bozok University. “We have gotten through an extraordinary Ramadan. The pandemic has created new normals and the Eid’s wry atmosphere will be one of our new normals.”

Buyuker currently lives with his parents in Turkey’s central Anatolian city of Yozgat, while his wife and kids live in Istanbul. He won’t be with his wife and kids forEid this year.

“I will feel something dearly missing at the time of the Eid,” Buyuker told TRT World.

But, like others, he will turn to technology to exchange Eid (bayram) greetings face-to-face with his family members and other loved ones, hoping and praying that an Eid under curfew will never have to be repeated again.

In Turkey, like several other Muslim countries, countrywide Eid prayers have been cancelled, as has been the case for Friday prayers since March.

“Since the Prophet Muhammed’s time, we have not known any time when Muslims could not practice their Friday and Eid prayers, which should be held in a congregational manner, according to experts,” said Buyuker, a former imam, who has been part of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs for over two decades.

“The essence of these prayers rests on their congregational nature. But Islam prioritises health, which determines the degree of a decent human lifee, over all other concerns,” Buyuker stressed.

A sad Eid?

Even though some are being stoic, the absence of social interactions on Eid still makes a lot of people unhappy.

Ilhan Azakli, a 48-year-old private exam centre manager in Istanbul’s Uskudar, on the Asian side of the city, is one of them.

“On Eid, I could not hug my loved ones,“ Azakli said in a sad voice.

“We are an emotional nation. We love to hug each other, not only during Eid but also all the time. But this pandemic has separated people from each other, breaking our general psychological balance,” Azakli told TRT World.