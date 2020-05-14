If there’s one thing that Indians love more than cricket, it has to be gold. The South Asian nation is the world’s second largest buyer of the precious metal, spending over $28 billion importing gold last year.

Demand for gold generally goes up in times of uncertainty as people move savings to more secure assets that preserve value for a longer duration.

Indian households save roughly 30 percent of their income. A large part of it goes into buying gold. For many, that’s not even spending but simply an investment to preserve their wealth.

The belief that the price of gold will continue to rise is at the heart of the sustained Indian interest in the metal. But the novel coronavirus pandemic has dampened its demand to what could be a 30-year low.

Showing it off

Between April 2019 and March 2020, India spent $28 billion on importing gold, a 14 percent drop from the $32.9 billion in the previous year.

In some ways that’s a good omen for the Indian government, which is facing a hard time stopping the slide of the currency, the Indian rupee. Lesser gold import means a narrow trade deficit, which can help stop the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar.

The main driver behind demand is Indian weddings where parents give gold jewellery to their daughters, and relatives and friends buy it as gifts.

New Delhi has imposed a strict lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread by shutting down schools and businesses. This has also forced people to postpone weddings.

More than 50 percent of India’s gold demand originates from weddings, according to some estimates.

Parents spend years saving money for their daughters’ dowry, which mostly consists of gold jewellery. Gold bangles, necklaces and rings are passed on as family heirlooms. A dowry is what a girl takes with her when she moves in to her in-laws’ home after marriage.