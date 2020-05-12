What does the novel coronavirus need to keep spreading? Plenty of people, crammed spaces, proximity and perhaps a bit of oversight. Airports and airlines meet all those requirements.

When thousands of people from different countries or cities are converging at one place, the job of maintaining social distancing becomes a daunting challenge.

The fact that many of the Covid-19 patients don’t show any symptoms make the job of aviation officials to fight the pathogen even more difficult.

Air travel has come to a near halt with jets being grounded and airlines going belly up under the weight of financial difficulties. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says passenger traffic dropped more than 50 percent in March.

The biggest worry for the aviation industry is to find a way to restore the confidence of the travellers who have a lot to worry about - from someone's sneeze or cough to a maskless traveller sitting nearby. There will be elevator buttons and stair rails that people will hesitate to touch. And toddlers will be toddlers. They'll run around, touching walls and the floor.

To face this new reality, changes are being considered at multiple levels.

Say bye to farewells

At the airports, people can expect to see a major alteration in their travelling experience.

The most apparent change is going to be a restriction on non-fliers from coming to the airports. Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, which is set to reopen for domestic flights from May 28, has already barred relatives from accompanying passengers.

This isn’t unprecedented as civil aviation authorities have adopted similar restrictions in the past in the wake of a terrorist threat. The Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has in the past barred more than one person from accompanying a passenger - much to the annoyance of people who feel it's part of their culture to have a large group of relatives dropping them off at the departure gate.

Visibility is everything

At most of the airports, passengers will be obligated to wear masks and in some cases even gloves. For their part, airport authorities will spend considerable resources on cleaning premises.

Experts say that visibility of sanitisation measures is key to boosting the confidence of travellers in a way similar to how security arrangements were tightened after the 9/11 attacks.

Airports in Pittsburg and Hong Kong are already using robots to sanitise the premises and Istanbul Airport is placing special mats to clean shoes.