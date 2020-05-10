Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) has rescued an Italian citizen, who has been kidnapped in Kenya and taken to Somalia, as a result of coordinated efforts.

According to the information obtained from Anadolu Agency's security sources, the Italian authorities made a request to MIT for the 25-year-old Italian citizen Silvia Constanzo Romano, who was abducted in the Chakama region of Kenya and taken to Somalia in November 2018.

Thereupon, MIT started to examine the situation of Romano in December 2019.

Activating the local intelligence network in the region, MIT first determined that Romano was alive.

As a result of the coordinated work carried out with the relevant units of Somalia and Italy, Romano was rescued and handed over to the Italian authorities by MIT on Saturday in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The Italian media reported that Romano volunteered at the aid organisation called Milelel Onlus in Africa and has been in Kenya for this purpose for some time.

Italian media emphasised that Romano was rescued as a result of the operation carried out in cooperation with Turkish, Somali and Italian secret services.