Social distancing is going to stay in some form until a successful vaccine is tried, tested and supplied to global markets. And that means we will have to mind a 1.4-metre gap until 2022, according to scientists at Harvard University.

The abrupt lifting of restrictions could reverse all the gains the world has made to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections and potentially lead to a severe resurgence by 2024, the scientists warned in an article published in Science journal in mid April.

From the beginning of the pandemic, health experts have been issuing social distancing advisories, asking people to refrain from unnecessary physical contact, including handshaking, hugging and kissing, forcing the world to abandon their cultural greetings for now.

After a close examination of the journey of the contagion — from Wuhan, China to the rest of the world — the global scientific community agreed on following strict social distancing combined with public-health scrutiny, which means collecting intelligence on the number of infections, the trail of their contacts and ensuring infected people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic are isolated and kept in quarantine.

One possible way to eradicate the virus is launching emergency public health detective work on the pattern of the SARS-CoV-1 response in 2003, but that is nearly impossible since the coronavirus infections are approaching the two million mark globally. Therefore, the SARS-CoV-1 type outcome is increasingly unlikely, the researchers wrote.