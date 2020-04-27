Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confident that Israel will annex the occupied West Bank in the near future.

The right-wing Israeli leader told an online meeting of Christian Zionists that such a move was a matter of “months” away.

“I’m confident that that pledge will be honoured, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism,” Netanyahu said regarding the Palestinian territory, which was captured by Israel in 1967 and has been illegally occupied by it since.

Home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, the territory is also home to more than 389,000 Jewish settlers, who live in land appropriated from Palestinians.

Israel has refused to budge on the issue of their presence in occupied territory, long claiming the land as an integral part of the Israeli state, which it calls Judea and Samaria.

US support for formalising Israel’s occupation of Arab land has strengthened since the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump.

Despite opposition internationally, the Republican leader recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, formalising its control over occupied East Jerusalem.

In March 2019, Trump also recognised Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, which is occupied territory that legally belongs to Syria.

While the US and some of its allies have enthusiastically supported Netanyahu’s annexation campaign, other Western countries have been deeply critical.

International opposition

France, for example, has threatened to review the nature of its ties with Israel if it pursues the annexation of the West Bank.

The country’s ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the EU does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.