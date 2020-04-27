Across the globe, governments are scrambling to devise new policies, laws and regulations to protect their citizens from the potentially deadly spread of Covid-19. From Austria to Australia, nations have secured their borders and curtailed the movements of residents to ensure that social distancing – a key preventative measure against the incipient spread of the virus – can occur.

In many cases, governments have also implemented a raft of other measures to further reduce the impact on vulnerable populations within their borders. One such undertaking by some states, has been the release of certain prisoners from overcrowded and often unhygienic jail cells.

In mid-March, in response to rising global concerns around Covid-19, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain took the commendable step of releasing 1,486 prisoners from prisons across the country.

With 901 receiving pardons and a further 585 being given non-custodial sentences, King Hamad should be applauded for such decisive action to protect this vulnerable group of citizens.

Without a doubt, this action, especially at such a crucial juncture in the global spread of the virus, saved the lives of a number of detainees and prison officials.

Whilst this move by the Bahraini authorities is certainly positive, and was even taken well-before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called upon governments to take such action, the world must be cautious in singing their praises too loudly. This is for the simple fact that the prisoners that were released were carefully selected, and opposition leaders, human rights activists or other government critics were notably absent from this group.

Despite the fact that many prisoners of conscience are in incredibly precarious situations and are vulnerable due to their frail-age or underlying medical conditions, they have yet to be considered for release. This deliberate act to further punish individuals simply because they have been critical of the Bahraini regime, highlights a major deviation from a range of internationally accepted human rights norms.

Jau Prison, located south of Bahrain’s capital city of Manama, is one of the region’s most infamous correctional institutions.

With a reputation for being overcrowded, a place where inmates are routinely subject to mental and physical abuse, and a literal breeding ground for disease, it is no wonder that there has been widespread international condemnation over recent years.

Reports from civil society organisations such as Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) and the Gulf Institute for Democracy & Human Rights (GIDHR) amongst others, have described conditions inside Jau Prison as ‘brutal and inhumane’.