This week, a leaked letter from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was made public by media in Afghanistan. The contents of the letter, if genuine, focused on restarting the peace process started by the Trump Administration last year. The letter is noteworthy for a few reasons.

Firstly, it shows that the Biden Administration is finally developing its approach to Afghanistan. The May 1 deadline for the withdraw of all US forces is approaching quickly. However, there is a debate as to whether this deadline still applies since the Taliban’s commitment to the peace agreement is not certain.

Secondly, the letter calls for a regional approach to end the fighting in Afghanistan, which includes countries such as China, Iran and Russia. This is the first time that such an explicit call for a regional approach involving Tehran, Moscow and Beijing has been made by the US. However, whether Russia, Iran or China can be trusted to serve in the best interests of Afghanistan remains to be seen.

Finally, the letter stated that the US will ask Turkey to host the next round of peace talks between the Afghan Government and the Taliban. For historical, cultural, and economic reasons Turkey’s role in brokering peace in Afghanistan makes perfect sense.

Also, Turkey has skin in the game: it has deployed thousands of troops to Afghanistan as part of the NATO mission there. Turkey is also the only country in NATO after the US that has commanded the NATO mission in Afghanistan twice.

However, the benefits of Turkey’s role in the peace process could go beyond Afghanistan. It could even help US-Turkish relations by serving as an important confidence building measure for DC and Ankara.

After more than 70 years of a strong bilateral relationship, the US-Turkey relationship has been stuck in a rut. From the purchase of the Russian built S-400 air defense system, Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, US support for the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northern Syria, and FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen currently residing in rural Pennsylvania, there are no shortage of big problems in the relationship.

In order to get US-Turkey relations back on track, it is time for genuine and modest confidence building measures between both sides. Instead of focusing on the major sticking points in the bilateral relationship like the situation in northern Syria, the S-400 purchase, or the extradition of Gulen, both sides should focus on smaller and more achievable areas of cooperation.

In addition to cooperation on Afghanistan, there are three other possible areas to focus on.