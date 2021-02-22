The Covid-19 death toll in the US has topped 500,000, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University and Worldometer tracker, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

The US recorded an estimated 405,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War, and 36,000 in the Korean War.

And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

The US toll is by far the highest reported in the world, and the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Bide calls toll 'heartbreaking'

An emotional President Joe Biden called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19 "heartbreaking" and urged the country to unite against the pandemic.

"I know what it's like," Biden said in a national television address, referring to his own long history of family tragedies.

"I ask all Americans to remember, remember those we lost and those they left behind," Biden said. "I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to say socially distant, to mask up, to get vaccinated."

Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, then stood outside the White House to mark a moment's silence in front of 500 candles representing the huge toll.

A Marine Corps band played "Amazing Grace."

Earlier, flags were lowered over the White House and at federal buildings across the country and at embassies around the world. The United States has the world's highest death toll.

Biden urged Americans to mourn and to remember those lost but also to show determination.