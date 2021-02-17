Dogan Cuceloglu’s extraordinary life ended yesterday at home in Istanbul two hours after he shared his last interview, a podcast, on Twitter.

Cuceloglu, 83, was born in Silifke, a district in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin. He was the youngest of 11 siblings. He lost his mother when he was young, but she left an indelible mark on him given her dedication to all of her brood - five of them were her step-sons from her husband’s previous marriage.

“They [Cuceloglu’s step-brothers] have always praised her on the grounds that she has never treated them separately,” the psychologist said, during a long interview on his life and views last year.

While Cuceloglu had a rich education, which allowed him to become an academic at California State University for nearly two decades, his early years were rough.

“On the very first day of the primary school, my teacher called my name during a regular roll call. But I did not know I had two first names and also did not know that our last name was Cuceloglu. Everybody in our Mukaddime neighbourhood [in Silifke] called us Cuceler not Cuceloglu,” he recounted.

When no one else spoke up, he felt that he most probably was the person in question: Mehmet Dogan Cuceloglu. But he was late in his realisation and got reprimanded for not recognising himself in class.

After that experience, he felt he couldn’t handle school and fell ill. The family called the neighbourhood’s uncertified nurse to administer an injection, but it went wrong, partly due to the fact the nurse was drunk. It led to a lifelong handicap in one of his legs.

At first, he could not walk, but his mother’s old-fashioned cures worked to heal his leg, enabling him to get back up on his feet.

“That was a miracle,” he remembered.

A year later, he restarted primary school. This time he was lucky. Unlike the first teacher, his second, Muazzez Aktolga, was a cheerful person. He called his students to sing together on the first day of the school, a stark difference from his first educational experience.

“I came back home singing ‘I love school and I want to learn more’,” Cuceloglu said, in recollection of his school days.

He continued his high school education in Ankara with the help of one of his elder brothers.

In Ankara’s Ataturk High School, he met a nationalist literature teacher, Cahit Okurer, who had a strong impact on Cuceloglu.

“He was living with his mother in Ankara’s Maltepe district. He was not married and he was gathering some of his students at his home for certain times. In one of those times, he asked me what kind of occupation I like to get,” Cuceloglu remembered.

“I said to him that I wanted to be an engineer. He asked me whether I want to be an academic. Under his influence, I enrolled in the psychology department at Istanbul University.”

After his graduation, Cuceloglu went to the US for a doctorate, enrolling in the Illinois University’s psychology graduate program. He specialised in communication psychology, a subject he has written several books about.