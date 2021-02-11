In pictures: India’s Uttarakhand glacier flood disaster
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: India’s Uttarakhand glacier flood disasterA piece of a Himalayan glacier broke off into a river and triggered a massive deluge on Sunday. Here are some pictures of the devastation and the relief works in its aftermath.
Relative of a victim sits at Raini village of Chamoli district. / TRTWorld
Vijay PandeyVijay Pandey
February 11, 2021

At least 206 people are missing and 31 have died in northern India after a glacier burst caused a massive flood on Sunday.

The flash flood near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged under-construction hydropower projects and swept away several bridges in the Dhauli Ganga river. 

As many as 13 villages in Uttarakhand were cut off after the lone bridge connecting them to the rest of the state was washed away in the flash floods.

Multiple agencies are searching for 39 workers believed to be trapped inside a tunnel more than 200 metres (656 ft) long and blocked with slush and debris.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was working in close coordination with the Uttarakhand authorities to provide search and rescue operations.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit