Kathmandu – On December 5, 2020, around 10,000 motorcyclists of the Bir Gorkhali movement, mostly wearing t-shirts with the imprint of the last king and queen, defied lockdown and stormed into the empty streets of Chitwan. The group chanted the slogan: "Raja Aau, Desh Bachau" (Come King, save the nation).

The police couldn't intervene, and the group also amassed support from other political parties, royalist parties, and groups.

"Our group is apolitical, and we aim to restore the monarchy and commit to rescinding the unfortunate achievements of the 2006 Nepalese revolution," Bhandari said.

The apolitical pressure group formed three years ago, which has around 18,000 members on Facebook, was led by Saurav Bhandari, a former Maoist child rebel and ex-member of right-wing Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

Bhandari had spearheaded the demonstrations from October 2020 in different major cities of Nepal. The group's plan was clear – to call for the restoration of the monarchy and scrapping federalism.

Bhandari's involvement in the group wasn't accidental.

From Maoist to Monarchist

In 2003, 94 kilometres east from the capital, Saurav Bhandari returned home from a musical performance when the Nepal Army arrested their group for having Maoist links - the Communist Party of Nepal that was dissolved in 2018. He was let go for being a minor.

Born in a family steeped in Maoism, Bhandari was forced to support the Maoists and was spoon-fed the idea that the monarchy was evil.

His understanding changed as he moved to the capital and immersed himself in extensive studies. Bhandari was convinced that the last king, Gyanendra Shah, wouldn't have given up his throne so quickly if he had the ambition and drive to rule.

Three years ago, a 28-year-old Saurav Bhandari formed a pressure group named 'Bir Gorkhali' with the dream that the monarchy would be restored in Nepal one day.

The valour of the Gorkhas influenced the name 'Bir Gorkhali,' which loosely translates to 'strong Gorkhali.' It soon became a movement for Nepali youths as the group held demonstrations in Nepal's various cities, and the participation numbers skyrocketed in thousands.

The Nepalese monarchy was abolished in Nepal on May 28, 2008, by the first Constituent Assembly.

Amid the pandemic, the Nepali Communist Party's (NCP) failure to handle the issue had also prompted right-wing groups and pro-monarchy Nepalis to support demonstrations and demand the country be reinstated as a Hindu state. The youth, in particular, have become disillusioned with democracy and political parties.

Nepal's ruling party has been unpopular as of late as it's embroiled in inter-party fighting, corruption, and a failure to control the pandemic.

The solution to instability is monarchy?

Similarly, Nepal's right-wing political party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), royalists groups, and pro-monarchy Nepalis have held demonstrations in various Nepali cities, calling for the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state since last year.

Rajendra Lingden, a pro-monarchy RPP lawmaker, said that the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal is inevitable as the general public is frustrated with the politicians who've failed to uplift the spirit of democracy.

"The solution to Nepal's political instability is monarchy restoration because we have already seen that a party that enjoyed a two-thirds majority couldn't even last because of a power-sharing tussle. This is the failure of the 2015 constitution. A new agreement is needed, whether it comes from referendum or mass movement," said Lingden.

RPP held pro-monarchy demonstrations in Hetauda and Jhapa on December 4 (major cities in southern Nepal) and Kathamndu on December 5.