In buses and trucks, Guatemala has returned thousands of migrants to Honduras after police and soldiers halted their northward march to the United States, dashing their hopes of a better life there.

Earlier on Monday, security forces broke up the caravan of some 4,000 migrants who had massed in the Guatemalan town of Vada Hondo on the first leg of their journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot.

They were being returned on Tuesday to the El Florido border crossing where most of the group had entered Guatemala last Friday.

According to Guatemalan migration authorities, some 3,500 people have already been returned to Honduras, several hundred children among them.

Mexico, which has closed off its own border to the advancing caravan, also sent buses to help bring the migrants home.

But many refused to board.

"I’d rather die than go back to Honduras," Alexander, a 24-year-old taxi driver who lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic, told AFP.

"What will I do in Honduras, other than to die of hunger or gang violence?"

Saying they are desperate to escape poverty, unemployment, gangs and drug violence and the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, the migrants aimed to cross Guatemala and Mexico, walking all the way to the United States.

They were hoping for a warmer welcome, and a better life, in the America of President-elect Joe Biden after years of anti-immigrant rhetoric by Donald Trump.

Some 9,000 have set out from Honduras since Friday.

Several hurt

But the caravan was held up since Saturday at Vado Hondo in southeast Guatemala, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) inside the border.

The migrants waited to be allowed to pass, sleeping outdoors and blocking a key road where a massive logjam of cargo trucks built up as a result.

Police took action Monday after a failed dialogue with the migrants, who were asked to clear the route for the cargo to get through before it spoils.