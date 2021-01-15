In comparison to the administration of Donald Trump, it’s not going to be difficult for Joe Biden to look good in any policy area of his incoming presidency.

Such is the nature of politics on the popular level. Trump was so bad, the logic goes, that anything Biden does is an improvement.

But, while it’s of course true that Trump represented a unique evil in US politics, much of his foreign policy was merely a continuation of the Obama-Biden administration’s second term. Of course, there were key differences, such as Trump’s direct embrace of Russia, his rescinding of the Iran nuclear deal, the Ukraine scandal, a generally more bombastic tone in favour of long-standing authoritarian US allies and a lukewarm approach to NATO.

These policy positions differed from that of Obama and the differences are notable, but rarely did they dramatically change the realities on the ground, from Kiev to Damascus.

No one would deny that Trump, by his very point of existence as the US president, served as a torch-bearer for illiberalism and authoritarianism in particularly the Western world. This is why Biden’s victory is objectively good.

But was there really a major difference in hard foreign policy between Trump and Obama?

Obama 2.0?

If you look at key foreign policy areas such as Syria, you would have to suggest not. Trump essentially continued the Obama Doctrine of focusing solely on ISIS (Daesh), while allowing Russia and Assad carte blanche to carry out genocidal war.

Though nothing should be taken for granted, Biden’s cabinet nominations, in turn, would point to his foreign policy being Obama 2.0.

If one looks at the appointment of the likes of Samantha Power to lead the US Agency of International Development and to the top level of the National Security Council, one sees a dismal continuity with Obama.

Perhaps second only to Obama himself, Samantha Power embodies the liberal hand wringing and cognitive dissonance that accompanied the dark realism of the Obama Doctrine in areas such as Syria.

Power had risen to the top level of US politics on the back of a Pulitzer-winning vision of ‘genocide prevention’, covering as she did the genocides of the Yugoslav wars and becoming the Founding Executive Director of the Carr Centre for Human Rights Policy at the Harvard Kennedy Centre.

She went from these legitimately noble positions to, as Obama’s Ambassador to the UN, denying and justifying what amounted to the tacit US acceptance of genocide in Syria.

In a subsequent book about her time in the Obama administration, Power certainly paints a picture of her supporting US action against the atrocities in Syria in the face of Obama’s indifference. But she never quite explains why she then took part in Obama’s attempts to downplay and deflect from Assad’s mass murder of civilians in order to focus solely on Daesh.

Power, like Obama and Biden, can’t explain why the genocide of Yazidis by Daesh warranted a decisive global response, but not Assad, Iran and Putin’s genocidal war in Syria. She never accounts for why the US cuts in the paltry aid to those Syrians resisting Assad-Iran’s war or its abandonment of a non-sectarian policy in the Iraqi fight against Daesh coincided with Obama’s ‘legacy deal’ with Iran.

This sums up the foreign policy of Obamaism and, I fear, it could very well come to define that of Joe Biden. Appointments such as Power to foreign policy posts, as well as a host of other mid-level Obama-era figures, would give an early indication of this being the case.