The Azerbaijani army has freed strategic more villages from Armenian occupation, the country's president has announced.

The three villages are located in Jabrayil district, near occupied Karabakh, which has been under Armenian occupation since the early 1990s.

“Successful operation of our glorious Army is ongoing. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter on Monday night.

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted on Sunday over a longstanding territorial dispute centering around Karabakh, with nearly 200 people dead.

The rival Caucasus nations have been locked in a bitter stalemate over Karabakh after it was occupied by Armenians in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

On Saturday, Aliyev announced the army had retaken the settlements of Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Cherekan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yuxari Maralyan and Dejal , also in Jabrayil district.

Turkey in support of Azerbaijan's border integrity

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for a working trip.

After talks with Cavusoglu on Monday in Ankara, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the military alliance is “deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities,” and urged Turkey to “use its considerable influence to calm tensions.”

Cavusoglu repeated calls for Armenia to withdraw from the region “in line with international laws, UN Security Council resolutions and Azerbaijan’s territorial and border integrity.”

