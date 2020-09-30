Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in an intense conflict over the long-disputed occupied Karabakh region, with high casualties reported by both countries only days after hostilities broke out.

Armenian authorities in the Karabakh region have reported at least 84 military deaths thus far. Azerbaijan has not confirmed any casualties, but has announced 35 civilian deaths due to Armenian artillery fire. Officials in Armenia claim that hundreds of Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s ministry of defence claims that at least 2,300 Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded since the fighting broke out.

Azerbaijan is accusing Armenia of targeting the country’s critical energy infrastructure, on top of hostile acts of aggression against Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia in 1991 and internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory. The resulting war led to over 30,000 deaths and displaced more than a million people.

Modern conflict

The rapidly escalating conflict is different from the war fought nearly two decades ago by the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s military has significantly expanded its drone fleet, most recently with Turkey's increasingly sought-after Bayraktar TB2 unmanned drone. It has already seen action, destroying a number of Armenian mobile surface-to-air sites and tanks.

Armenian-backed forces in the occupied Karabakh have also destroyed multiple Azerbaijani tanks and military vehicles using largely Russian-produced anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).

Fighting began with border clashes on September 27, 2020, after Azerbaijan reported Armenian forces targeted civilian sites and military positions leading to casualties.

Shortly after parliamentary approval, Azerbaijan spearheaded an advance through the border separating Azerbaijan’s military from the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, which controls the majority of occupied Karabakh.

Azerbaijan and Artsakh have both declared martial law, while Armenia’s proxy state has called for the full mobilisation of its military.

Old dispute

In spite of a ceasefire deal in 1994, periodic flare-ups of conflict and steady low-intensity fighting, have been the norm since then. The last major fight took place in 2016, followed by another conflict escalation in July 2020.

While it is difficult to independently verify losses on both sides, or how much territory may have been retaken, both countries have shared multiple videos of their strikes against enemy vehicles.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence released a series of videos showcasing drone strikes of what appears to be Armenian militaries. This is in addition to several videos circulating on social media.

Based on these clips, Azerbaijani air and land forces seem to have destroyed at least nine surface-to-air missile systems, both of Russian origin.

While the Azerbaijani ministry of defence has not announced what type of drones were being used in these precision strikes, they likely made use of Turkish flagship unmanned drones, the Bayraktar TB2, which it began procuring only months prior.

The TB2 drone is capable of firing small precision-guided bombs, and has a proven track record in combat, particularly against short-range air defences in Syria and Libya. In both countries, the unmanned drones were behind the destruction of multiple Russian-made Pantsir air defence systems.

Azerbaijan has also procured a number of other drones in recent years, including loitering munitions produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries.