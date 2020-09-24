Palestinian officials believe that recent normalisation deals between the Gulf monarchies and Israel have led to a sharp decline in financial support from Arab states to Palestine.

According to The New Arab and data from the Palestinian finance ministry, Ramallah has received no funds from Arab countries since March.

This is in addition to a 50 percent decrease in foreign aid and a 70 percent drop in annual revenues for Ramallah.

The governing Palestinian Authority (PA) received around $255 million in foreign aid for the first seven months of this year – a decrease of roughly $500 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Arab aid during the same period dropped by 85 percent, from $267 million in 2019 to $38 million in 2020.

This financial deterioration occurred only amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but during a time when the Gulf-Israeli normalisation agreements – strongly opposed by the PA – were being drawn up and negotiated.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki assessed the reasons behind the sudden funding in a recent press conference.

“Most of the Arab countries did not abide by the decisions of the Arab summits to provide a financial safety net of $100 million for Palestine in the face of US and Israeli sanctions,” he said.

“We do not know if this was the result of the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, or at the request of the United States, as President Trump said.”

According to Al Araby Al Jadeed, The New Arab’s Arabic language service, US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he had “asked the rich Arab countries not to pay the Palestinians.”