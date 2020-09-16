Venezuelan security forces and allied groups have committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, according to a UN report.

Reasonable grounds existed to believe that President Nicolas Maduro and his interior and defence ministers ordered or contributed to the crimes documented in the report in order to silence opposition, UN investigators said.

Most unlawful executions by state agents have not been prosecuted in Venezuela, where the rule of law and democratic institutions have broken down, they added.

The UN fact-finding mission said other national jurisdictions and the International Criminal Court (ICC), which opened a preliminary examination into Venezuela in 2018, should consider prosecutions. It would share its database containing the names of officers identified by victims.

"The Mission found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which – including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture – amount to crimes against humanity," Panel chair Marta Valinas said in a statement on Wednesday.

There was no immediate response by Maduro's government to the report, based on more than 270 interviews with victims, witnesses, former officials and lawyers, and confidential documents.

"Far from being isolated acts, these crimes were coordinated and committed pursuant to State policies, with the knowledge or direct support of commanding officers and senior government officials," Valinas said.

The panel found that officers in the military, police and intelligence had committed extrajudicial killings. They included the former head of the National Intelligence Service, General Christopher Figuera, it said.